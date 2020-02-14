Menu

World

U.S. Border Patrol deploying Tactical Unit officers to ‘sanctuary cities’ for arrests

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 14, 2020 8:50 pm
In this Sept. 2017 file photo, a flag is waved during an immigration rally outside the White House, in Washington.
In this Sept. 2017 file photo, a flag is waved during an immigration rally outside the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Trump administration is deploying highly trained officers to boost arrests of unauthorized immigrants in a number of cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, the latest move in a battle against localities that adopt “sanctuary” policies to protect them from deportation.

Members of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Border Patrol Tactical Unit will be among the officers deployed to cities to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. They will also be sent to San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey, CBP spokesman Lawrence Payne said in a statement on Friday.

READ MORE: The U.S.-Mexico migrant crisis: What is really happening at the border?

The Tactical Unit’s members undergo a “grueling” training program designed to “mirror aspects” of U.S. Special Operation Forces courses, according to details about the program published on the CBP website. The unit was launched in 1984 in response to rioting at immigration detention facilities.

Scores of Democrat-controlled cities and counties have adopted policies to limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, making them a target for Republican President Donald Trump, who has made immigration a centerpiece of his re-election campaign.

Donald Trump: Mexico has done an outstanding job on border security
Donald Trump: Mexico has done an outstanding job on border security

The move to boost ICE support in the targeted cities, first reported by the New York Times, marks the latest escalation in the administration’s fight against these localities and comes just days after the Department of Justice filed lawsuits against the state of New Jersey and King County, Washington, where Seattle is located.

The Department of Homeland Security said last week it would bar New Yorkers from obtaining new and renewal Global Entry passes and from participating in three programs that permit faster travel between the United States, Canada and Mexico, which could affect hundreds of thousands of travelers.

READ MORE: No wrongdoing or misconduct in 2018 deaths of 2 migrant children: U.S. agency watchdog

“ICE is utilizing CBP to supplement enforcement activity in response to the resource challenges stemming from sanctuary city policies,” ICE acting Director Matthew T. Albence said. “As we have noted for years, in jurisdictions where we are not allowed to assume custody of aliens from jails, our officers are forced to make at-large arrests of criminal aliens who have been released into communities.”

The deployment will run from February through May, the New York Times reported, citing a CBP email.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol release video of tourists crossing illegally
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol release video of tourists crossing illegally

The move drew criticism from some, including Ayanna Pressley, a Democratic congresswoman from Massachusetts whose district includes Boston.

“Let us be clear, this move has nothing to do with public safety, but rather serves only to further the Trump Administration’s agenda to intimidate and retaliate against cities that uphold the dignity and humanity of our immigrant neighbors,” she said in an emailed statement. “We will not stand for this.”

© 2020 Reuters
Donald TrumpImmigrationAsylum-seekersImmigrantsDeportationUS borderimmigration detentionSanctuary citiesICE border enforcementUS sanctuary cities
