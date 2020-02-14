Jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi hasn’t been heard from in a month, Canadian wife says

Send this page to someone via email

The wife of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi says she hasn’t heard from her husband in a month.

Ensaf Haidar, a Canadian citizen who lives in Sherbrooke, Que., says through her Twitter account that the last time she heard from Badawi was on Jan. 14.

She says it’s the first time in eight years of imprisonment that Badawi has gone this long without contacting her and her three children, and she says her own attempts to call the jail have been unsuccessful.

Urgent:I have not heard from my husband #RaifBadawi since 14 January.All my attempts to contact the prison authorities have failed.They are stalling.This silence is very worrying as he used to call me&my children on a regular basis.I fear the worse@g20org @pgd_KSA @AwwadSAlawwad pic.twitter.com/VMjJfQ2tCy — Raif Badawi (@raif_badawi) February 13, 2020

Badawi was sentenced in 2012 to 10 years in jail, 1,000 lashes and a hefty fine for writings critical of Saudi Arabian clerics.

A first session of floggings was held in 2015 and none has occurred since.

Late last month, human rights lawyer and former Liberal MP Irwin Cotler said he feared for Badawi’s safety after he started a hunger strike in detention. Cotler wrote a letter to the United Nations asking it to intervene.

Badawi’s sentence has drawn widespread international condemnation, and human rights groups have called on successive federal governments to do more to free him.