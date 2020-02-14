Family Day activities in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

With the Family Day weekend on the horizon, there are plenty of activities available for parents to spend time with their kids in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.

There are some great free options provided by local governments.

In Kitchener, you can hit the ice at Carl Zehr Square all weekend long from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. for free. If you are worried about the frosty weather, things are expected to warm up on Saturday.

On Sunday, after going for a skate you can head into city hall for the Bring on the Sunshine Festival, which celebrates African culture, community and family.

On Monday, you can follow up a skate with a walk down to the MUSEUM, as it will offer half-price admission on Family Day.

Other Kitchener entertainment options include a family swim from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Lyle Hallman Pool, a movie night at Country Hill Community Centre and a winter carnival at Kingsdale Community Centre.

There will also be outdoor activities at Schneider Haus courtesy of Wild Ontario, including an opportunity to get close to some birds of prey.

In Cambridge, MacDougall Cottage will also open its doors on Monday as its special Family Day Café returns to offer Scottish treats to visitors.

There will also be free swims and free skating being offered by the city that day at various venues.

Hit the pool at W.G. Johnson Centre from 9 a.m. until noon or the John Dolson Centre from noon to 3 p.m. for free leisure swims, games and crafts. Hespeler Arena opens its doors from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to offer free skating and activities.

If you want something a little less physical, the Cambridge Centre for the Arts will offer several activities, including family rock band, handmade art and succulent gardening.

The Idea Exchange at Clemens Mills will open its doors from noon until 4 p.m. to offer different programming, including a magic show.

In Waterloo, the inaugural Kidapalooza will take place at Lot 42 all weekend long.

There will be performances on stage and a dinosaur visit, as well as mechanical and inflatable rides.

If you want to hit the ice for a little fishing, the provincial government is waiving the need to purchase a licence or carry an Outdoors Card all weekend long.