Canada

Road closed following fire at Lakefield bait shop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 5:00 pm
Updated February 13, 2020 5:13 pm
A fire broke out at a business on Lakefield Road on Thursday afternoon.
A fire broke out at a business on Lakefield Road on Thursday afternoon. Special to Global News Peterborough

Lakefield Road entering the village of Lakefield is closed following a reported structure fire on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., Selwyn Township firefighters and OPP responded to reports of a fire at Gerry’s Bait and Tackle store on 3363 Lakefield Rd. An art supplies store is attached to the same building. Kawartha Construction is next door to the building. The business is a few metres away from Lakefield District Public School.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the business and filling the roadway.

READ MORE: House fire in Colborne deemed suspicious: Northumberland OPP

No word yet on the extent of the damage or if there are any injuries.

Peterborough County OPP are redirecting traffic along Lakefield Road/County Road 29 between Seaforth Crescent and Bridge Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area entering the village.

Traffic is being diverted along Lakefield Rd. in Lakefield.
Traffic is being diverted along Lakefield Rd. in Lakefield. Special to Global News Peterborough

More to come.

