More needs to be done to prevent systemic violence, Trudeau says in Senegal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2020 7:44 am
Updated February 12, 2020 7:45 am
WATCH LIVE: Trudeau to meet with President of Senegal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the world needs to do more to prevent repeating the horrors of history.

Trudeau is visiting Goree Island in Senegal this morning.

The island was one of the largest slave trading centres on the African coast.

Trudeau says it is a time to reflect on the horrors humans inflicted in the past.

But he says it is also a time to admit there remains too much systemic violence all over the world.

Following the island visit Trudeau will meet with Senegal’s President Macky Sall.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
