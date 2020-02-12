More needs to be done to prevent systemic violence, Trudeau says in Senegal

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the world needs to do more to prevent repeating the horrors of history.

Trudeau is visiting Goree Island in Senegal this morning.

The island was one of the largest slave trading centres on the African coast.

Trudeau says it is a time to reflect on the horrors humans inflicted in the past.

1:58 Trudeau visits, praises Canadian troops in Kuwait Trudeau visits, praises Canadian troops in Kuwait

But he says it is also a time to admit there remains too much systemic violence all over the world.

Following the island visit Trudeau will meet with Senegal’s President Macky Sall.

Story continues below advertisement