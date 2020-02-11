Saint John residents unhappy with planned apartment buildings in Millidgeville

Send this page to someone via email

A multi-million-dollar plan to build two new apartment buildings in the Saint John neighbourhood of Millidgeville has support of Common Council.

But neighbouring homeowners say there’s not enough space to build.

The plan would see the demolition of the former Church of St. John Baptist and St. Clement, and a residence on the property at 815-819 Millidge Avenue.

In their places, two four-story apartment buildings, totaling 88 units, plus underground and surface parking spaces.

Millidgeville resident Lauren Ascah believes the development would be too big for the space. She’s also hopeful the apartment buildings may one day meet her needs.

“I’m hoping it’ll be a seniors building,” Ascah said. “(Because) I’d like to sell my house some day and get an apartment in Millidgeville, and not have to pay $2000 a month, but I don’t know what the rents are going to be.”

Sally Duguay lives in a home across the street from the proposed site. She said she and her family have already discussed selling their home, which has been in their family nearly 60 years, if the plans move forward.

“If you look across the street, I will see nothing but balconies and sliding doors and a big wall all the way across,” Duguay said.

Duguay was in the gallery at a public hearing over the proposal Monday at Saint John Common Council. Several of her neighbours spoke in opposition to the plan, citing a lack of space, little engagement with the community, traffic concerns and other issues.

A petition opposing the plan, with 300 signatures, was also presented.

Following the public hearing, Council voted on the first and second readings of the proposal. It passed by a 9-1 margin.

The lone opponent was Councillor Gary Sullivan, who lives in Millidgeville.

He called the process “flawed,” saying there wasn’t enough consultation with the public. He there was no need to vote on the first two readings of the plan immediately following the public hearing.

“I think we lost an opportunity to have a little more discussion to absorb all of the information we heard last night – and there was a lot – to make a clear-headed decision,” Sullivan began. “But the will of Council was that it move forward to first and second reading, and it did.”

Sullivan admitted it is unlikely the project will be rejected at its third and final reading, but he said there are checks and balances on the quality of the plan that do need to take place.

He believes the final approval of the project could come at Common Council’s next meeting in two weeks.