Canada

Queen’s student trustee resigns following attendance at coronavirus-themed party

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 5:01 pm
A Queen's University student trustee has announced his resignation following his attendance at a coronavirus-themed party over the weekend.
A Queen's University student trustee has announced his resignation following his attendance at a coronavirus-themed party over the weekend. Matt Head / Global Kingston

A Queen’s University trustee has resigned after photos of him attending a coronavirus-themed party were shared by a student newspaper.

On Monday, The Queen’s Journal published images of Tyler Macintyre, a Queen’s student trustee, wearing a face mask and drinking Corona beer. One image seemed to have been posted to Macintyre’s Instagram account. Global News has not been able to access those photos.

READ MORE: Queen’s principal asks for ‘dignity and respect’ following coronavirus-themed party

Also on Monday, Tyler Macintyre posted an apology to Facebook, saying he attended a “corona” party Feb. 1.

“I am aware that my participation implicitly made light of a serious issue that affects many people, both inside and outside of the Queen’s University community,” Macintyre wrote in the Facebook post.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the Alma Mater Society (AMS) sent out a release, saying Macintyre had announced his resignation due to his attendance at the party.

READ MORE: Trenton, Ont., prepares to receive Canadians fleeing coronavirus outbreak

“The coronavirus event directly went against the AMS’s values, and the values of our community, and we do not condone it or events like it. We remain, as always, vehemently opposed to behavior that is discriminatory in any way,” AMS said in their news release.

The AMS will be holding an election to replace Macintyre in March. More information about the process can be found here.

Macintyre did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
