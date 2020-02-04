Menu

Crime

Man accused of assaulting employee at Peterborough shelter: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 6:02 pm
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man is accused of assaulting a shelter employee. Global News File

A Peterborough man is facing an assault charge following an altercation at an Aylmer Street shelter on Monday.

Peterborough Police Service say a man attempting to gain entry into the shelter allegedly assaulted an employee.

READ MORE: Peterborough man arrested for outburst at police station, threats against officers

Officers say the suspect was identified and located around 4:45 p.m. in the area of George Street N. It’s alleged he was in possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Dillon Brian Armstrong, 32, has been charged with assault, possession of a Schedule I substance and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say a further investigation determined Armstrong is connected to a Nov. 28 incident in which a man kicked and shattered a glass vestibule door of a King Street building.

Armstrong was additionally charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, police said.

Warrant issued for former social worker accused of sexual assault
Warrant issued for former social worker accused of sexual assault
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
