Man accused of assaulting employee at Peterborough shelter: police

A Peterborough man is facing an assault charge following an altercation at an Aylmer Street shelter on Monday.

Peterborough Police Service say a man attempting to gain entry into the shelter allegedly assaulted an employee.

Officers say the suspect was identified and located around 4:45 p.m. in the area of George Street N. It’s alleged he was in possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Dillon Brian Armstrong, 32, has been charged with assault, possession of a Schedule I substance and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say a further investigation determined Armstrong is connected to a Nov. 28 incident in which a man kicked and shattered a glass vestibule door of a King Street building.

Armstrong was additionally charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, police said.

