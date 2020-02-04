‘Uncertain’ weather system could bring freezing rain, ice to Hamilton area: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s weather agency says it’s not sure whether a low coming into Ontario from Texas Wednesday night will bring harsh winter conditions for Hamilton and area.

In a weather statement Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada revealed there will at least be 5 cm of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but could only say that more severe weather in the form of ice pellets and freezing rain is a possibility.

“There is still some uncertainty as to the exact track of the low,” Environment Canada said in a statement on Tuesday,

“At this point, total snowfall amounts are expected to be near 5 cm. The Thursday morning and afternoon commutes may be affected.”

Environment Canada says the general forecast for Wednesday is a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 4. However, it will feel like minus 10 with the windchill.

Periods of snow is expected on Thursday and with the temperature steady around zero.

