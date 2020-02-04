City of Burlington wins court battle to shut down ‘commercial party house’

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Burlington says it’s won a permanent injunction against homeowners operating a so-called “commercial party house” near Paletta Lakefront Park.

In a release on Tuesday, city staff said the house in question has generated “numerous complaints” from residents in the Lakeshore Road and Goodram Drive area over the last year.

The city says the property at one point was registered with Airbnb as a host site for parties, weddings and other events, which neighbours said caused “great amounts of stress.”

In September, Mary Alice St. James, who is a spokesperson for a group called Active Community Teamwork (ACT), representing a number of residents near the park, came before city council to share stories of Airbnb renters leaving garbage on neighbouring lawns and using up nearby parking spaces.

“We are tired of having other people’s debris on our lawns almost every day,” said St. James.

“I am personally tired of picking up — and this isn’t in his script — used condoms. I do not get paid enough.”

St. James’ plea on behalf of the affected residents got some temporary relief in November when AirBNB banned the “party house” for 90 days.

Starting today, we are banning “party houses” and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda. Here is what we are doing: — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 2, 2019

The new court order permanently prohibits use of the residential property for commercial purposes in violation of Burlington’s zoning bylaw.

“Residents can rest assured that the City will act when homeowners use their residences for commercial purposes such as banquets and other events that are not permitted under the City’s Zoning By-Law,” said Nick Anastasopoulos, the city’s building and bylaw director.

The city also received $,500 from the court decisions to be paid by the owner of the house in question.

The order is subject to a 30-day appeal period.

