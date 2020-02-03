Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 Peterborough residents charged after vehicle flees from RIDE check near Bobcaygeon: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 9:45 am
Updated February 3, 2020 9:46 am
OPP allege the driver of a vehicle fled from officers at a RIDE check in Bobcaygeon on Saturday night.
OPP allege the driver of a vehicle fled from officers at a RIDE check in Bobcaygeon on Saturday night. OPP / Twitter

Two Peterborough residents are facing charges after a vehicle allegedly fled from an OPP RIDE check in Bobcaygeon on Saturday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers were conducting a spot check on Kawartha Lakes Road 8, just east of Bobcaygeon. Around 9:45 p.m., police say the driver of a vehicle was asked to pull to the side for further investigation. The vehicle then failed to pull over and fled the area, according to police.

READ MORE: Hamilton man wanted following police pursuit that ended with collision at Peterborough Lift Lock

Police say officers pursued the vehicle and located it a short distance away in a snowbank.

A woman in the passenger seat was arrested, however the driver reportedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The man was located a short time later and arrested, according to police.

Bradley Vienneau, 27, of Peterborough, was charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Trisha Brown, 46, of Peterborough, was charged with obstructing a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 5.

Cobourg man arrested following police pursuit from Peterborough to Port Hope
Cobourg man arrested following police pursuit from Peterborough to Port Hope
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayImpairedRIDEBobcaygeonCKLFlight From PoliceRIDE checkBobcaygeon crime
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.