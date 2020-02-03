2 Peterborough residents charged after vehicle flees from RIDE check near Bobcaygeon: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Peterborough residents are facing charges after a vehicle allegedly fled from an OPP RIDE check in Bobcaygeon on Saturday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers were conducting a spot check on Kawartha Lakes Road 8, just east of Bobcaygeon. Around 9:45 p.m., police say the driver of a vehicle was asked to pull to the side for further investigation. The vehicle then failed to pull over and fled the area, according to police.

Police say officers pursued the vehicle and located it a short distance away in a snowbank.

A woman in the passenger seat was arrested, however the driver reportedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The man was located a short time later and arrested, according to police.

Bradley Vienneau, 27, of Peterborough, was charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited and failure to comply with a recognizance.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Trisha Brown, 46, of Peterborough, was charged with obstructing a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 5.

