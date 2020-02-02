Trump tweets congratulations to ‘Great State of Kansas’ for Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations to the “Great State of Kansas” Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The state the Chiefs actually play in, however, is Missouri.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure,” read the tweet.

“You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

U.S. President Donald Trump made an error congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday for their Super Bowl win by stating they were from the state of Kansas, when they the city is in fact located in Missouri. Global News via Twitter

Global News has been able to confirm the original tweet’s authenticity through a cached version.

The tweet was promptly deleted and replaced with one that listed the team’s correct state.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and fantastic comeback under immense pressure,” read Trump’s new tweet, which corrected the state.

“We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!”

Though the tweet was taken down, there was an almost instantaneous reaction to the geographical mistake — especially on social media where screenshots of the original tweet began to circulate.

It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot. pic.twitter.com/O1cAAOFsJ6 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 3, 2020

“It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot,” tweeted former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill.

Can’t believe the Deep State put Kansas City in MISSOURI just to embarrass Trump. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 3, 2020

“Can’t believe the Deep State put Kansas City in MISSOURI just to embarrass Trump,” wrote former political staffer Judd Legum.

