Investigations

Two people killed in single-vehicle crash in Caledonia, Ont.: OPP

By Pamela Blair Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 12:27 pm
Car hits tree in single vehicle collision in Caledonia
OPP say both driver and passenger are dead when car slammed into tree. File / Global News

OPP and Haldimand Emergency Services, responded to a single-vehicle crash Saturday night that claimed the lives of two people.

In a release Sunday, police said they received a report of a collision on Greens Road in Caledonia at approximately 8:16 p.m. Feb. 1.

An investigation ensued and is ongoing.

Police have determined that a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Greens Road when it left the roadway, hit the ditch and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Suspicious body dropped off at Juravinski

Greens Road between Mines Road and Onondaga Townline Road was closed while emergency crews were on scene. They have since reopened.

OPP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information to assist with the investigation, to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

