3 teens arrested, 1 still at large following St. Catharines bank robbery, police chase

Niagara police have three teens in custody and are looking for a fourth after a bank robbery and dramatic pursuit in St. Catharines Friday.At approximately 4:50 p.m. Jan. 31, St. Catharines officers from the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to a report of an armed robbery at a St. Catharines bank.Officers were told the Bank of Montreal in the area of King and William streets had been robbed by masked men, with at least one of the suspects having brandished a handgun.According to a media release, the arriving officers saw three masked men get into a black Volkswagen and initiated a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off shortly thereafter out of concern for public safety. READ MORE: Missing Holly Ellsworth-Clark

According to police, members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit spotted the suspect vehicle a short time later near Decew Road and Merrittville Highway.

Police cruisers once again gave chase, and the vehicle pursuit ended when the Volkswagen’s tires blew out in the area of St. David’s Road and the south bound lanes of Highway 406.

Police said three suspects ran from the VW and were followed by officers on foot, in the area of Schmon Parkway and Sir Isaac Brock Way.

Officers from the Emergency Task Unit, K9 Unit, patrol officers from St. Catharines, Welland and Niagara Falls and the Ontario Provincial Police, all descended into the area to contain and catch the suspects. A 15-year-old male from Mississauga is facing various weapons charges, including robbery with a firearm and flight from police. A 16-year-old male from Toronto has been charged with robbery and carrying a concealed weapon. An 18-year-old from Mississauga was also charged. Upon review of surveillance tape, police determined that a fourth suspect was also involved — he remains at large. He is described as male, 15 to 17 years old with dark skin, possibly wearing grey pants and a dark top. Police say there were no physical injuries to the bank employees, members of the public or officers. Businesses and/or residents in the area of the chase — Highway 406, Decew Road, Merrittville Highway and Sir Isaac Brock Way — are asked to review their closed circuit cameras for the time-frame of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and report anything that may be helpful to police. Anyone who may have information, photos or videos of any part of this incident are asked to email it to RTOC@niagarapolice.ca

