Canada

Indigenous community votes against proposed nuclear waste bunker near Lake Huron

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2020 10:22 am
Updated February 1, 2020 10:23 am
Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019.
TORONTO – An Ontario Indigenous community has overwhelmingly rejected a proposed nuclear-waste bunker in their area.

Members of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation voted 85 per cent against the deep geologic repository.

Ontario Power Generation has spent years on its plan to store low and intermediate-level nuclear waste underground.

READ MORE: Canada’s nuclear waste to be buried in deep underground repository

OPG had wanted to build the multibillion-dollar facility at the Bruce nuclear plant near Kincardine, Ont.

The 4,500-member Indigenous community said it was never consulted when the nuclear industry was established decades ago.

Ontario Power Generation says it respects the decision and will seek an alternative solution.

How prepared are you in the event of a nuclear emergency?
