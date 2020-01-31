Menu

Canada

Fort McKay First Nation, Alberta government to meet in 3 months on fate of Moose Lake protected area

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2020 4:49 pm
An aerial view of Fort McKay, Alta., Monday, Sept. 19, 2011. The Alberta government has released a draft plan for managing a contentious area that holds both oilsands resources and culturally significant Indigenous lands. The plan for Moose Lake, north of Fort McMurray and heavily used by the Fort McKay First Nation, will now go through a period of public consultation.
An aerial view of Fort McKay, Alta., Monday, Sept. 19, 2011. The Alberta government has released a draft plan for managing a contentious area that holds both oilsands resources and culturally significant Indigenous lands. The plan for Moose Lake, north of Fort McMurray and heavily used by the Fort McKay First Nation, will now go through a period of public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Alberta government and the Fort McKay First Nation have agreed to meet again in three months to decide the fate of one of the last areas in the band’s territory that hasn’t been impacted by oilsands development.

In 2018, the band thought it had a deal putting a 10-kilometre buffer around Moose Lake.

But the deal wasn’t ratified and Alberta’s energy regulator later approved an oilsands mine that would come within two kilometres of the shore.

READ MORE: Fort McKay First Nation chief calls for treaty rights to be upheld as legal battle over oilsands project continues

The First Nation is fighting that approval in the Alberta Court of Appeal and a judgment is expected soon.

Fort McKay First Nation asks appeal court to turn down oilsands project

Band officials say the First Nation is prepared to allow some development within the buffer but it wants the mine’s processing facility located further away.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Fort McKay First Nation sues Alberta government, says oilsands project threatens sacred site

Fort McKay Grand Chef Mel Grandjamb says he’s happy with the outcome of Friday’s meeting.

He says Moose Lake is just about the last place left for his people to fish, hunt, berry-pick and practise other traditions.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
