Crime

Orleans-area youth group home worker faces sex-related offences involving minor

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 4:46 pm
Updated January 31, 2020 4:48 pm
Ottawa police have arrested a youth group home worker for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor.
A youth group home worker based in Orleans is facing sex-related offences in relation to a minor, according to Ottawa police.

Shelby Wilson, a 21-year-old, who was previously employed at a group home in the Orleans area, was arrested on Friday, following complaints received by police earlier this month.

Wilson was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. Police say the charges are all related to one unidentified victim under the age of 16.

Wilson appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Ottawa police’s sexual assault and child abuse unit is concerned there may be more victims.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them their sexual assault tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-8477. 

