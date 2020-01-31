Hamilton man wanted following police pursuit that ended with collision at Peterborough Lift Lock

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Hamilton, Ont., man following a three-vehicle collision near the Peterborough Liftlock on Thursday afternoon.

Peterborough Police Service say around 12:45 p.m. an officer became involved in a pursuit of a vehicle in the area of Hunter Street East.

READ MORE: Police close access to Peterborough Lift Lock for investigation

During the pursuit, police say a three-vehicle collision occurred involving two civilian vehicles and a police cruiser in the area of the Liftlock at Armour Road and Hunter Street.

Police say the male driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot.

A female passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property (stolen licence plates), police stated Friday.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the male driver.

Story continues below advertisement

No names have been released.

A car and a minivan were removed from the scene by a tow truck.

Police say additional details will be released when available.

0:33 Cobourg man arrested following police pursuit from Peterborough to Port Hope Cobourg man arrested following police pursuit from Peterborough to Port Hope