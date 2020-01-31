Hamilton man wanted following police pursuit that ended with collision at Peterborough Lift Lock

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Hamilton, Ont., man following a three-vehicle collision near the Peterborough Liftlock on Thursday afternoon.
Peterborough Police Service say around 12:45 p.m. an officer became involved in a pursuit of a vehicle in the area of Hunter Street East.
During the pursuit, police say a three-vehicle collision occurred involving two civilian vehicles and a police cruiser in the area of the Liftlock at Armour Road and Hunter Street.
Police say the male driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot.
A female passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property (stolen licence plates), police stated Friday.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the male driver.
No names have been released.
A car and a minivan were removed from the scene by a tow truck.
Police say additional details will be released when available.
