Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton man wanted following police pursuit that ended with collision at Peterborough Lift Lock

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 1:05 pm
Updated January 31, 2020 1:07 pm
Police close Peterborough Lift Lock for investigation
Police closed a section of Hunter Street and Ashburnham Drive and access to the Peterborough Lift Lock for an investigation on Thursday afternoon.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Hamilton, Ont., man following a three-vehicle collision near the Peterborough Liftlock on Thursday afternoon.

Peterborough Police Service say around 12:45 p.m. an officer became involved in a pursuit of a vehicle in the area of Hunter Street East.

READ MORE: Police close access to Peterborough Lift Lock for investigation

During the pursuit, police say a three-vehicle collision occurred involving two civilian vehicles and a police cruiser in the area of the Liftlock at Armour Road and Hunter Street.

Police say the male driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot.

A female passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property (stolen licence plates), police stated Friday.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the male driver.

Story continues below advertisement

No names have been released.

A car and a minivan were removed from the scene by a tow truck.

Police say additional details will be released when available.

Cobourg man arrested following police pursuit from Peterborough to Port Hope
Cobourg man arrested following police pursuit from Peterborough to Port Hope
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePolice PursuitPeterborough Lift Locklift lockAshburnham DriveArmour Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.