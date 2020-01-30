Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Canadian international midfielder Marco Bustos signs with Pacific FC

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2020 2:26 pm
New England Revolution midfielder Zachary Herivaux (21) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Marco Bustos vie for possession during an MLS preseason soccer game in 2016. Bustos is leaving Winnipeg.
New England Revolution midfielder Zachary Herivaux (21) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Marco Bustos vie for possession during an MLS preseason soccer game in 2016. Bustos is leaving Winnipeg. Alex McIntyre / The Canadian Press

Pacific FC has signed Canadian international midfielder Marco Bustos.

The 23-year-old from Winnipeg spent last season with fellow Canadian Premier League side Valour FC, scoring seven goals in 25 appearances for the Winnipeg franchise.

“Marco Bustos is a talented player that excites the crowd and has the ability to change a game at any moment,” Pacific FC coach Pa-Modou Kah said in a statement. “He’s a true professional and we are happy to add a player of his quality to the Pacific family.”

READ MORE: Former Whitecap Brett Levis signs with Winnipeg’s Valour FC in CPL

Bustos began his career in the Vancouver Whitecaps youth ranks, moving up to Whitecaps 2 and made four appearances for the first team. He has also played for Mexico’s Zacatepec and Oklahoma City Energy of the USL.

Bustos has won six senior caps for Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
New player, new coach join Valour FC at training camp
New player, new coach join Valour FC at training camp
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg SportsCPLPacific FCWinnipeg Valour FCCanadian Professional LeaugeMacro Bustos
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.