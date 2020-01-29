Menu

Environment

Freezing rain warning issued for parts of central and east Alberta

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 7:40 pm
Updated January 29, 2020 7:46 pm
A freezing rain warning was put into place for central and eastern Alberta on Wednesday night. .
Pedestrians and drivers in a large section of central and east Alberta should expect slippery conditions on roads and walkways Wednesday night.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning shortly after 5 p.m. that included the city of Edmonton, Slave Lake and Lloydminster.

The agency said a band of freezing rain is moving east from Slave Lake at 45 km/h. It’s expected to expand south as it progresses towards Edmonton.

READ MORE: What to pack in your Emergency Roadside Kit

For the latest warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada’s website.

Environment CanadaEdmonton weatherEdmonton TrafficAlberta weatherFreezing RainAlberta trafficFreezing Rain Warning
