Freezing rain warning issued for parts of central and east Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Pedestrians and drivers in a large section of central and east Alberta should expect slippery conditions on roads and walkways Wednesday night.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning shortly after 5 p.m. that included the city of Edmonton, Slave Lake and Lloydminster.

The agency said a band of freezing rain is moving east from Slave Lake at 45 km/h. It’s expected to expand south as it progresses towards Edmonton.

*UPDATED* Edmonton NOW included in the freezing rain warning. Expect icy sidewalks and roads especially in residential areas and surrounding highways, Henday and HWY 16 in particular. #abroads #yegtraffic #yeg #yegwx #abstorm pic.twitter.com/JOUDIav5Zv — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) January 30, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: What to pack in your Emergency Roadside Kit

For the latest warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada’s website.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.