Freezing rain warning issued for parts of central and east Alberta

Pedestrians and drivers in a large section of central and east Alberta should expect slippery conditions on roads and walkways Wednesday night.
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning shortly after 5 p.m. that included the city of Edmonton, Slave Lake and Lloydminster.
The agency said a band of freezing rain is moving east from Slave Lake at 45 km/h. It’s expected to expand south as it progresses towards Edmonton.
