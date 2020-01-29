Menu

Crime

Cobourg man charged with credit card fraud after purse left at Port Hope restaurant: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 1:42 pm
Port Hope police have charged one man in connection with a credit card fraud investigation and are currently seeking two additional suspects.
The Canadian Press

One of three suspects sought in connection with a credit card fraud investigation in Cobourg earlier this month has been arrested.

The Port Hope Police Service says an eastern Ontario resident reported on Jan. 17 that she had left her purse at a restaurant in Port Hope and returned to find it was missing. According to police, a janitor located the purse contents and reported the incident to the authorities.

READ MORE: Shotgun reported stolen from Port Hope-area residence — Northumberland OPP

Following an investigation, police say a missing credit card was allegedly used at several locations in Cobourg by three individuals.

On Tuesday, members of the Port Hope police’s criminal investigation unit located one of the suspects in Cobourg.

Ryan Corbin Conroy, 37, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful use of a credit card and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Feb. 26.

Port Hope police say warrants are being sought for two other suspects.

