Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Federal investigation ordered into parolee accused of killing woman in Quebec City

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2020 6:44 pm
Sonia LeBel told reporters today she was extremely concerned by the facts surrounding the death of Marylene Lévesque, a sex worker allegedly killed by 51-year-old Eustachio Gallese in Quebec City on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Sonia LeBel told reporters today she was extremely concerned by the facts surrounding the death of Marylene Lévesque, a sex worker allegedly killed by 51-year-old Eustachio Gallese in Quebec City on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Jacques Vachon/Global News

The federal government says it will investigate the facts surrounding a slaying at a hotel in Quebec City in which a convicted killer who was out on parole has been charged.

Fifty-one-year-old Eustachio Gallese was charged on Thursday with second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Marylène Levesque the previous day.

In 2006, Gallese was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 15 years after he killed his 32-year-old partner, Chantale Deschênes, by beating her with a hammer before repeatedly stabbing her.

READ MORE: Quebec demands answers after convicted killer out on parole allegedly kills again

The parole board in 2007 concluded Gallese posed a “high risk” of committing violence against a partner. But the board had since revised its evaluation to “moderate,” and by 2016, had allowed him out of prison on supervised outings. The board released him to a halfway house in March.

Story continues below advertisement

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told the House of Commons on Monday that a full investigation will be conducted jointly by the Commissioner of Corrections Services and the chair of the Parole Board of Canada to determine the circumstances surrounding Gallese’s release and ensure lessons are learned from it.

Last week, Quebec’s justice minister called on federal officials to provide answers.

READ MORE: Limiting information about violence against women is dangerous — here’s why

According to the Quebec City newspaper Le Soleil, Levesque had been working out of an erotic massage parlour. But Gallese had reportedly been banned from the building because he had been violent with other women, so the two met at a hotel in the city’s Ste-Foy district.

Blair noted the Parole Board makes its decisions independently, adding that “public safety is and must be the main consideration in all parole decisions.”

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

Montreal police investigating suspicious deaths of a 42-year old woman and two children in the East End of the city
Montreal police investigating suspicious deaths of a 42-year old woman and two children in the East End of the city
© 2020 The Canadian Press
MurderQuebec CitySecond Degree MurderFederal GovernmentQuebec policekillingSex WorkerEustachio GalleseMarylène Levesque
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.