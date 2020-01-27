Coalmont Road reopened near Princeton, B.C., after rock slide

Send this page to someone via email

A rockslide prompted the closure of Coalmont Rd. north of Princeton, B.C., Monday morning, causing commuter headache for those living in the small Similkameen communities of Coalmont and Tulameen.

The road was closed from approximately 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., according to DriveBC. It has since reopened to traffic.

Coalmont Rd. is the main corridor for residents travelling to and from the larger town of Princeton.

According to DriveBC, the road was closed between Parish Ave. and Charles Rd. for 10.8 kilometres.

A detour was not available and an assessment was in progress, as of Monday morning.

Some drivers said on social media they managed to get past the slide site, but a geotechnical engineer was on scene assessing the stability of the slope.

