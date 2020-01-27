Menu

Coalmont Road reopened near Princeton, B.C., after rock slide

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 6:19 pm
Updated January 27, 2020 6:47 pm
.
. DriveBC

A rockslide prompted the closure of Coalmont Rd. north of Princeton, B.C., Monday morning, causing commuter headache for those living in the small Similkameen communities of Coalmont and Tulameen.

The road was closed from approximately 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., according to DriveBC. It has since reopened to traffic.

Coalmont Rd. is the main corridor for residents travelling to and from the larger town of Princeton.

READ MORE: Rockslide cleared, Highway 97 in South Okanagan reopened to traffic

According to DriveBC, the road was closed between Parish Ave. and Charles Rd. for 10.8 kilometres.

A detour was not available and an assessment was in progress, as of Monday morning.

READ MORE: Highway 97 rockslide in Okanagan could cost $1 million

Some drivers said on social media they managed to get past the slide site, but a geotechnical engineer was on scene assessing the stability of the slope.

Price tag to repair Highway 97 near Summerland after rockslides came down pegged at $1 Million, possibly more
