Shotgun reported stolen from Port Hope-area residence: Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP are investigating the reported theft of a firearm and ammunition from a Port Hope-area residence this month.

Police say they are investigating a break and enter and the theft of a Churchill Windsor 12-gauge pump shotgun from a residence on County Road 2 near the village of Welcome, just north of Port Hope.

OPP say the incident occurred sometime between Jan. 7 and 26 after unknown suspect(s) entered into the residence through an insecure window at the rear of the home. Drawers and closets were rummaged through and the suspect(s) left through the front door, OPP determined.

Along with the gun, an ammunition belt and an undetermined number of rounds of ammo were also reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest OPP detachment at 1 888-310-1122 or call the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

