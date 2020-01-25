Menu

Wascana Centre hosting free outdoor winter movie night Saturday

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 25, 2020 12:09 pm
Wascana Park after a snowfall.
Wascana Park after a snowfall. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

Don’t let winter keep you indoors.

The Wascana Centre is hosting a free outdoor winter movie night on Saturday.

At 6:30 p.m. it will be showing Cool Runnings at 2900 Wascana Dr.

People are encouraged to bundle up and bring their own blankets and chairs. Hot drinks and treats will be available.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a family-friendly event. All are welcome.

Cool Runnings is a 1993 Disney movie starring John Candy. It centres on a Jamaican bobsled team as they fight against the odds to compete in the 1988 Winter Olympics.

