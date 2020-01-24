Port Hope police probe thefts from downtown apartment and business

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Pope Hope are investigating two reported thefts from a downtown apartment and a store this week.

On Thursday, officers were called to a Walton Street apartment for reports of a theft of an e-bike parked in the lobby area of the building.

It’s believed the bike was stolen overnight. The e-bike is described as a blue/grey IGO Elite with an orange I-max motor. It featured a mounted saddle bag on its right side and a trailer on the left side of the rear wheel.

On Tuesday, officers were called to Stuff/DVD Rental on Queen Street after the owner reported the theft of a Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition game console.

The owner told police he believes the theft occurred earlier that day when a man entered a store and purchased a few used DVDs and then distracted the owner.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, standing five-foot-seven, with a British accent. He was wearing a dark puffy jacket and dark track pants.

Anyone with information on either theft is asked to call Port Hope police at 905-885-8123 ext. 142 or email or call Crime Stoppers.

