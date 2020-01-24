Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Thursday, January 23, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2020 1:12 am

VANCOUBER, B.C. – Gage Goncalves scored twice to lift the Everett Silvertips to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Giants on Thursday in the Western Hockey League.

Goncalves’s first goal tied the game 11:56 into the first period and his second, on a power play, put Everett (30-11-4) ahead 1:44 into the third.

Alex Kannok Leipert had the lone goal for the Giants (19-20-4).

Silvertips goaltender Dustin Wolf stopped 27 shots. Vancouver’s David Tendeck made 29 saves.

Tendeck was given a delay of game penalty at 1:20 of the third period and Goncalves scored on the ensuing power play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
