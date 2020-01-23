Road rage incident in Brampton sends driver to hospital, police say

Peel Regional Police say an alleged road rage incident between two drivers in Brampton has sent one driver to hospital on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Airport and Coventry roads, just south of Queen Street, at 6:37 a.m. for reports of an assault.
“The report was that two male drivers were in some sort of altercation when one driver got out the vehicle and was struck by the other driver,” Const. Sarah Patten told reporters on scene.
The injured driver was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics said.
The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. The suspect was then located a short distance away by police and is in custody, Patten said.
The incident is being investigated by police as a case of road rage.
“At this point we are treating it as a road rage incident,” Patten said. “We are definitely stressing to the community, in these circumstances do not engage other drivers when they are trying to instigate you into some sort of an altercation.”
“If you can, drive to your nearest police station and notify police officers of the licence plate of the suspect or any description of the vehicle so that we can follow up.”
Road closures are in place for southbound Airport Road from Queen Street to Clark Boulevard while police conduct their investigation.
