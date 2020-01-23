Road rage incident in Brampton sends driver to hospital, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say an alleged road rage incident between two drivers in Brampton has sent one driver to hospital on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Airport and Coventry roads, just south of Queen Street, at 6:37 a.m. for reports of an assault.

“The report was that two male drivers were in some sort of altercation when one driver got out the vehicle and was struck by the other driver,” Const. Sarah Patten told reporters on scene.

READ MORE: Man on bike killed in Brampton after being hit by vehicle

The injured driver was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics said.

The suspect then allegedly fled the scene. The suspect was then located a short distance away by police and is in custody, Patten said.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident is being investigated by police as a case of road rage.

“At this point we are treating it as a road rage incident,” Patten said. “We are definitely stressing to the community, in these circumstances do not engage other drivers when they are trying to instigate you into some sort of an altercation.”

“If you can, drive to your nearest police station and notify police officers of the licence plate of the suspect or any description of the vehicle so that we can follow up.”

Road closures are in place for southbound Airport Road from Queen Street to Clark Boulevard while police conduct their investigation.

An aerial view of the road closures on Airport Road in Brampton. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

We are in #Brampton ⁦⁦@globalnewsto⁩ where an alleged road rage incident has left one person in hospital in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/Tu9cKOMBv4 — Jamie Mauracher (@JamieMauracher) January 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

ASSAULT:

– C/R 6:37 a.m.

– Altercation between two drivers

– 1 driver has been struck by a vehicle

– Unknown status of injuries at this time

– Suspect fled the scene

– will update as info received

– 20-0028441 pic.twitter.com/n7cIueQae4 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 23, 2020

UPDATE:

– Adult male was transported to trauma centre

– Being investigated as a road rage incident — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

1 adult male patient transported to trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition. https://t.co/yyMX7bsUHO — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) January 23, 2020