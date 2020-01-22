Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

National health advocacy group asks Ontario to tax vapes to combat teen use

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2020 3:08 pm
Ontario government to ban vaping ads at convenience stores, gas stations starting Jan. 1
WATCH (OCTOBER 2019): The provincial government is moving to ban the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations to dissuade teens from vaping. Travis Dhanraj reports.

TORONTO – A national health advocacy group is asking the Ontario government to hike taxes on vaping products to combat rising use among teenagers.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada has requested Premier Doug Ford’s government include the new tax in its spring budget.

READ MORE: Toronto Board of Health report asks for stricter vaping regulations

The group says a tax increase between 20 and 30 per cent would make the addictive products unaffordable for teenagers, while still allowing adults to use them to quit smoking.

Three provinces have recently proposed or passed legislation to tax vape products – British Columbia, Alberta, and Prince Edward Island.

READ MORE: New vaping promotion ban takes effect in Ontario on Wednesday

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said the government will be introducing new measures to curb rates of teen vaping later this month.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked about the foundation’s proposal on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Finance said the government does not speculate about taxation policy.

Toronto Board of Health report calls for stricter vaping regulations
Toronto Board of Health report calls for stricter vaping regulations
© 2020 The Canadian Press
VapingChristine ElliottOntario PC Governmentvaping lawsOntario Vapingteens vapingHeart And Stroke Foundation Of CanadaVaping Use Teens
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.