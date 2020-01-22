Support brewing for Calgary family thanks to 2 local businesses

They toss trees and he has a beer called “Toss The Tree.”

It’s a perfect match for Calgary entrepreneurs who want to help a local family.

Since starting their business four years ago, Kevin Coan and Todd Luker — a.k.a. Pierre and Beau of Tree Tossers Christmas Tree Recycling — have been donating a portion of Christmas tree collection fees to a local charity or family in need.

They learned of the Walker family’s situation, that their daughter has a rare genetic disorder, via their GoFundMe page. Then the pair connected with Tool Shed Brewing Company’s co-founder Graham Sherman when they found out the local brewer was planning to release a new seasonal beer bearing a name that clearly resonated with them.

“That fit of we’re tossing trees, they’ve got a beer called ‘Toss The Tree.’ We can join forces to bring more community support and help alleviate some stresses and financial burdens on a family, how could you go wrong?” Coan said.

Toss The Tree Imperial IPA will be available at the Taproom January 23rd! We have partnered up with @treetossers & they are helping the Walker family as they fight and raise awareness about Cystinosis. $1 from every sale of Toss The Tree will go to help support Walker family. pic.twitter.com/EDp1cIyafB — Tool Shed Brewing Co. (@ToolShedBeer) January 21, 2020

For his part, Sherman didn’t hesitate to join the Tree Tossers’ initiative and will be co-hosting a fundraiser in support of the Walkers at his brewery this week.

“There’s an awesome group of guys supporting families in need,” Sherman said.

“By coming together and bringing the community together, which is really what this is about, we can have an impact on one family’s life in a measurable way,” said Luker. Tweet This

Bob and Crystal Walker said they have been humbled by the support of the two companies as well as the help they’ve already received from others.

“We’ve been supported by a large community of people… Family, friends and strangers that have shared with us this journey in different ways, from money to food to looking after kids,” said Bob.

Thursday’s event is open to the public and will see $1 from every pint of the new IPA go towards the overall donation the Tree Tossers plan to give once their season is complete.