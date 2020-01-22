Police say missing London, Ont. teen may be in Greater Toronto Area

Send this page to someone via email

London police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager, last seen Jan. 10.

According to police, 17-year-old Kaylee Warner of London was last seen on Jan. 10 at roughly 10 p.m. in the area of Wavell and Dundas streets in London.

She was reported missing four days later and police say there were “initial indications” that she may have been with a friend but “family members became concerned when they were unable to get in touch with her.”

Police say further investigation suggests she could be in the Greater Toronto Area.

She’s described by police as five feet tall with a thin build and light brown hair. Police say the photo provided shows her with darker hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement