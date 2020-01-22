Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Police say missing London, Ont. teen may be in Greater Toronto Area

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 22, 2020 12:54 pm
London police say Kaylee Warner was last seen Jan. 10.
London police say Kaylee Warner was last seen Jan. 10. via the London Police Service

London police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager, last seen Jan. 10.

According to police, 17-year-old Kaylee Warner of London was last seen on Jan. 10 at roughly 10 p.m. in the area of Wavell and Dundas streets in London.

She was reported missing four days later and police say there were “initial indications” that she may have been with a friend but “family members became concerned when they were unable to get in touch with her.”

Police say further investigation suggests she could be in the Greater Toronto Area.

She’s described by police as five feet tall with a thin build and light brown hair. Police say the photo provided shows her with darker hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceMissing Teenagerkaylee warnermissing london teen
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.