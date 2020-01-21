Coyote reports jump 67% in Calgary — but are there more in the city?

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary 311 had a big jump in coyote reports in 2019 and according to experts, humans are to blame for the wild canines coming into the city.

Back in 2018, there were 1,099 coyote reports to Calgary 311.

In 2019 that number jumped up to 1,830 — a 67 per cent increase in just one year.

Urban coyote reports to Calgary 311 are up 67 per cent, according to the City. Cody Coates/Global News

The spike in reports doesn’t mean there are more of the curious animals in the city, but rather more awareness among Calgarians.

Shelley Alexander is a researcher at the University of Calgary and launched The Calgary Coyote Project in 2005.

According to her studies, she found coyotes will choose the easiest meal and that’s what’s likely drawing them to the city.

Usually, that meal is made up of things humans leave behind, like garbage or even birdseed.

“It’s not so much it’s the eating of those things that’s creates the issue, it’s that they draw them in and they spend more time with people and then they spend time dependent on those resources and they are more likely to protect them,” said Alexander. Tweet This

The City of Calgary said there were 73 more reports of coyotes being aggressive in 2019 than the previous year. Cody Coates/Global News

Although most reports are sightings, the city said there’s also been a rise in aggressive behaviour reports.

And according to experts, that may be because for coyotes, the end of January is the start of their breeding season.

“It’s an extremely narrow window during which coyotes are actually fertile to reproduce and so, of course, they’re going to be a little more agitated and they’re going to be more protective if they do have a mate or they’re looking for a mate and, of course, dogs are viewed as a competitor or a predator,” Alexander said.

The City of Calgary is encouraging residents to continue to report coyotes to 311.

You can find tips on how to deal with coyote encounters on their website.