Hockey player on Oilers’ farm team suspended 5 games for using racial slur

Send this page to someone via email

The American Hockey League has suspended Bakersfield Condors defenceman Brandon Manning five games for using a racial slur against Ontario Reign left-wing Bokondji Imama.

The AHL made the announcement Tuesday, a day after Manning and Imama were involved in an altercation during Ontario’s 3-0 win over the visiting Condors. The Condors are the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, while the Reign are the affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.

Manning, a 29-year-old from Prince George, B.C., was assessed a game misconduct and a roughing minor at 5:57 of the second period. The league confirmed Tuesday the misconduct was for using a racial slur towards an opponent.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns amid racial slur, abuse allegations

Imama, who was born in Montreal to parents who immigrated from Democratic Republic of Congo, was given a roughing minor during the same incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Manning apologized in a statement.

“Last night I made comments to an opposing player that were stupid and offensive. After the game, I spoke with the opposing player in person, which I’m very grateful for,” Manning said.

“He allowed me to apologize and I took full responsibility for what I said. To say I’ve learned from this situation is an understatement and I promise to be better.”

Condors general manager Keith Gretzky said Manning’s words were unacceptable.

“This is a very serious matter, we are disappointed by Brandon’s comment and we fully support the American Hockey League’s decision,” Gretzky said.

“The Oilers and Condors organizations wholeheartedly believe in a respectful workplace and will work to better educate our players on appropriate conduct on and off the ice.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers acquire Brandon Manning

Manning will miss Bakersfield’s games Wednesday versus San Jose, Friday at Tucson, Saturday at Tucson, Jan. 31 versus Ontario and Feb. 1 at Stockton.

He will be eligible to return Feb. 5 against visiting Tucson.

Manning has appeared in 10 games with the Condors this season and has four assists in 10 games. He has a goal in nine games with Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Some videos about racism in hockey.