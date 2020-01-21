Menu

Bancroft transport truck driver charged in fatal collision in September 2019: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 9:21 am
opp
A Bancroft man faces charges stemming from a fatal collision on Hwy. 28 near the town in September 2019. Don Mitchell / Global News
The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the transport truck driver was not injured, police said.
The victim was identified as Paul Clemmer, 60, of Carlo-Mayo Township.
On Tuesday, OPP said the driver of the transport truck has been charged as a result of their months-long investigation.
James Ellis, 38, of Bancroft was arrested and charged with careless driving causing death and improper brakes on a trailer (commercial motor vehicle). Both offences are under the Highway Traffic Act, OPP said.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Feb. 4.
