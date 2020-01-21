Bancroft transport truck driver charged in fatal collision in September 2019: OPP

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the transport truck driver was not injured, police said.

The victim was identified as Paul Clemmer, 60, of Carlo-Mayo Township.

On Tuesday, OPP said the driver of the transport truck has been charged as a result of their months-long investigation.

James Ellis, 38, of Bancroft was arrested and charged with careless driving causing death and improper brakes on a trailer (commercial motor vehicle). Both offences are under the Highway Traffic Act, OPP said.

