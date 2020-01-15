City of London recognizes Knights staff, players for world juniors win

Send this page to someone via email

There was a little extra green and gold at council chambers on Tuesday night as city councillors recognized the gold-medal achievement of players and staff with the London Knights.

Six members of the London Knights received certificates from the City of London recognizing their gold-medal victory with Hockey Canada in the 2020 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Head coach Dale Hunter, general manager Mark Hunter, equipment manager Chris Maton, head of security Bob Martin and players Liam Foudy and Connor McMichael were all at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We are so honoured to have the London Knights in this community. What you [the Knights] mean to this city goes beyond words and to bring home the gold the way that you did,” Mayor Ed Holder said during the meeting, introducing all six members to loud applause from council chambers.

“You were stars before, you are stars today and superstars in all of our hearts.”

Several city councillors donned their Knights jerseys during the meeting.

“It’s really special, especially winning it with all the guys from London there with me, it really is a dream come true,” said Knights forward McMichael.

Foudy seconded his teammate’s comments, saying he was able to live out a childhood dream.

“It’s what every kid dreams of just to play in this tournament, and the fact that we were able to actually win it is pretty awesome,” he said.

McMichael and Foudy returned to the Knights lineup in a big way last weekend. McMichael scored five goals and seven points in three games, while Foudy scored twice as part of a five-point weekend.

The Knights get set for a pair of home games this upcoming weekend against Sudbury on Friday and Erie on Sunday afternoon.

Knights’ forwards Connor McMichael and Liam Foudy show of their certificate from the city of London for their gold medal win at the world juniors. Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL