Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Blogs

Around the OHL: A look back on Canada’s Golden Moment

By Jake Jeffrey Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 12:04 pm
Dale Hunter (left), Chris Maton (centre) and Mark Hunter spoke to Global News Radio 980 CFPL after Team Canada won the 2020 world juniors.
Dale Hunter (left), Chris Maton (centre) and Mark Hunter spoke to Global News Radio 980 CFPL after Team Canada won the 2020 world juniors. Mike Stubbs / 980 CFPL

The latest episode of Around the OHL is looking back on Canada’s gold medal victory at the World Juniors..

Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs talk to chat with the team’s Head Coach Dale Hunter and General Manager Mark Hunter. Dale talks about how a hunch led to Akil Thomas’ game winning goal late in the third period. Speaking of Thomas, he spoke to Around The OHL in November about what the World Juniors, and the rivalry between Canada and Russia. Some great comments from him, especially considering what he would go on to do just under two months later.

Also, what was the deal with those black Team Canada jerseys? The guys check in with equipment manager Chris Maton about the team’s jersey preference, who said hockey players weren’t superstitious. The guys also get a fan perspective of the gold medal win, as they check in with an OHL season ticket holder who made the trip to the Czech Republic for the tournament.

Story continues below advertisement

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

Follow Around the OHL:

Twitter: @AroundtheOHL
Facebook: Facebook.com/AroundTheOHL
Instagram: @AroundtheOHL

Website: AroundtheOHL.com

Follow co-hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs:

 Twitter: @AOHLjake, @stubbs980

We LOVE that you are loving the Around the OHL podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

On your iPad or iPhone:

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Around the OHL and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Around the OHL page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
Story continues below advertisement

On your Android Phone or Tablet:

  • Open the Google Podcasts app, search for Around the OHL and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Around the OHL page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
HockeyCanadaTeam CanadaHockey CanadaWorld JuniorsGold Medalaround the ohlMark HunterDale HunterAkil Thomascanada world juniors
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.