Ottawa faces Vegas on 8-game losing streak

Vegas Golden Knights (24-19-6, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-22-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa comes into the matchup against Vegas as losers of eight straight games.

The Senators have gone 11-7-4 in home games. Ottawa averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The Golden Knights have gone 10-9-3 away from home. Vegas has given up 33 power-play goals, killing 78.8% of opponent chances.

Vegas defeated Ottawa 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Duclair has recorded 32 total points while scoring 21 goals and collecting 11 assists for the Senators. Tyler Ennis has totalled three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 20 goals and has recorded 45 points. Reilly Smith has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .861 save percentage.

Senators: 1-4-5, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (illness).

Golden Knights: Cody Glass: out (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.