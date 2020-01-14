Charge stayed in Winnipeg for woman who testified about abuse of ‘sister wives’

Send this page to someone via email

A charge has been stayed for a woman who testified that she was tortured, beaten and burned in the months before her housemate’s body was found in a barrel behind their Winnipeg home.

Lawyer James Wood says a charge of being an accessory after the fact against Jessica Reid was stayed in September.

He says his client was under duress from facing significant abuse when she helped dispose of the body in 2016.

Perez Cleveland was convicted last year of first-degree in the death of 42-year-old Jennifer Barrett.

Jennifer Barrett’s body was found in a barrel behind their Winnipeg home in December 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench

His trial heard that Cleveland shared a house with his adult daughter and five women, who were described as “sister wives.”

After Barrett’s death, court heard that Cleveland directed Reid and another woman to get rid of her body.

Wood says Reid is now trying to put the pieces of her life back together.

