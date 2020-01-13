Menu

Vernon

BC Hydro asks customers in Westside Road area to unplug so crews can restore power

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 2:31 pm
BC Hydro crews are working to restore power to more than 900 customers near Vernon, B.C.
BC Hydro crews are working to restore power to more than 900 customers near Vernon, B.C. Megan Turcato / Global News

BC Hydro crews are responding to a power outage in the Westside Road area near Vernon, B.C., affecting more than 940 customers.

According to BC Hydro’s outage list, the power has been off since Jan. 12 at 5:18 a.m. west of Tronson Rd. and along Westside Rd.

The outage was caused by a tree that fell on the power lines and broke a power pole, bringing down wires and damaging equipment, according to BC Hydro.

READ MORE: Bitterly cold air in the Okanagan to last all week: Environment Canada

Recent storms and snowfall weakened the tree, the power utility said.

“We are calling customers and also through our website and via social media requesting that customers affected by the power outage in the Westside Road area please unplug or turn off anything electrical that they can safely unplug or turn off, including heaters, until power is restored to their home,” BC Hydro spokesperson Dag Sharman said.

Story continues below advertisement
“BC Hydro can restore power more quickly if customers can lessen the load on the electrical system by unplugging or turning off heaters and other electrical appliances.”

READ MORE: Abuse, threats hurled towards Okanagan highway maintenance call centre staff

Sharman said there is so much load on the power line that when crews try to re-energize the power line it kicks out again.

Vernon bc hydro Okanagan snow storm Vernon Power Outage Vernon snow storm Westside Road power outage
