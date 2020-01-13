Menu

Crime

Charges laid in alleged drunk driving death of Peguis First Nation pedestrian

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 3:54 pm
Fisher Branch RCMP have charged a woman with drunk driving causing death after a fatal crash in Peguis First Nation last week.
Police say a woman was drunk behind the wheel of a vehicle that hit and killed a Peguis First Nation woman last week.

The 27-year-old victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle on East Road in the First Nation around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: Woman struck by vehicle on Peguis First Nation in life-threatening condition: RCMP

Mounties believe a vehicle travelling north hit the woman while she was walking along the side of the road.

On Monday Fisher Branch RCMP said the woman had since died.

Charges of impaired operation of a vehicle causing death are now pending against a 30-year-old woman originally arrested at the scene of the crash last week.

RCMP say an investigation into the crash continues.

Manitoba RCMP getting new tools to combat drunk driving
