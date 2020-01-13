Charges laid in alleged drunk driving death of Peguis First Nation pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police say a woman was drunk behind the wheel of a vehicle that hit and killed a Peguis First Nation woman last week.

The 27-year-old victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle on East Road in the First Nation around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Mounties believe a vehicle travelling north hit the woman while she was walking along the side of the road.

On Monday Fisher Branch RCMP said the woman had since died.

On Jan 7, Fisher Branch #rcmpmb responded to a pedestrian-motor vehicle collision on Peguis FN. On Jan 8, the 27yo pedestrian succumbed to her injuries in hospital. Charges of Impaired Operation Causing Death are pending against the 30yo driver. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Charges of impaired operation of a vehicle causing death are now pending against a 30-year-old woman originally arrested at the scene of the crash last week.

RCMP say an investigation into the crash continues.

0:51 Manitoba RCMP getting new tools to combat drunk driving Manitoba RCMP getting new tools to combat drunk driving