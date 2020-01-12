Amazon delivered already ‘soiled’ diapers, says New Jersey mom

Send this page to someone via email

A New Jersey woman says she opened her newly-delivered Amazon package to a stinky, “soiled,” surprise.

Nassly Sales from Jersey City, N.J. ordered diapers this week from Amazon.com’s Warehouse section — a section on Amazon’s website where used or refurbished items are resold at a discounted price.

Opening the package, Sales said she was surprised to find that the diapers she was about to place on her 19-month-old daughter contained what she described, and alleges it smelled like human waste.

“I picked up the diapers, and it was little bit heavy. I was half asleep. The lights were off,” said Sales.

“At that point, I turned on the lights and that’s when I noticed these diapers are neatly folded and they are soiled.

“I couldn’t believe it.”

Sales said she immediately disinfected her 19-month-old daughter and wiped down her nursery afterwards.

According to local television station PIX11, the family attempted to reach an Amazon representative later that evening.

The response they received, they said, left them disappointed at best.

“They were like ‘OK, sorry for your inconvenience, we will give you a refund. You’re more than welcome to keep the stuff, you don’t need to return it,’” the child’s father, Sid Mukherje, told PIX11.

“And my thought was “Wow, you are not understanding what I’m saying.”

Amazon has not responded to Global News’ request for comment, but did issue a statement to PIX11.

“We work hard to provide customers with a great experience and deeply regret that this situation did not live up to our high standards,” said an Amazon spokesperson.

“We worked directly with the customer to address this situation.”

Amazon.com’s Warehouse section is also available on their Canadian website.

According to the frequently-asked questions section on Amazon.ca, the company evaluates the condition all of their resold Warehouse products.

“We thoroughly test the functional and physical condition of each item and give the product a specific grade before selling it,” the website reads.