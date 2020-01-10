Menu

World

Democrat Marianne Williamson drops out of 2020 U.S. presidential race

By Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press
Posted January 10, 2020 1:02 pm
Marianne Williamson on Donald Trump
WATCH: Marianne Williamson on Donald Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru and bestselling author, ended her campaign on Friday, weeks before voting begins, saying she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.

She also said she did not believe she would be able to gain enough support in the upcoming contests to make a difference in the race to challenge President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: Who is Marianne Williamson? A look at the controversial Democratic candidate

In a post on her website, Williamson said “we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now.” Williamson has barely registered in the polls and struggled in fundraising since launching her bid for president last January.

She laid off her entire staff from her campaign at the end of last year, but continued to appear at campaign events in Iowa and New Hampshire in recent weeks. Her decision leaves 13 candidates remaining in the primary.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Us ElectionU.S. electiondemocrat2020 electionDemocraticdemocratic presidential nominationMarianne Williamsonpresidential campaign 2020
