World

26 plastic bags containing body parts found in Mexican state of Jalisco

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 9, 2020 6:25 pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Forensics officials in the western Mexican state of Jalisco are trying to determine how many victims are accounted for in 26 plastic bags of body parts found in a ravine this week, authorities said Thursday.

The Jalisco state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that it began to collect the bags Tuesday in the municipality of Tonala on the outskirts of Guadalajara. Officials initially recovered 14 bags of body parts.

They returned Wednesday and found 12 more.

The remains were taken to the state forensic science institute for identification.

The area has experienced increased violence and disappearances in recent years as the Jalisco New Generation cartel grew in strength.

READ MORE: Mexico’s president says druglord El Chapo had as much power as him at one point

Authorities have not suggested who may be responsible.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
