Flin Flon RCMP looking for robbery suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a man who tried to rob a Flin Flon store at knife-point on Wednesday.

RCMP say the armed man entered the business around 9 p.m. and approached an employee who repeatedly told him to leave.

The man left empty-handed and no injuries are reported.

The man is described as 5’10” tall and 190 lbs. He was wearing camouflage pants, white and black shoes, and a black jacket with “family forever” written on the black.

Anyone with information should call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

We need your help! This male suspect entered a Flin Flon business last night at 9pm with a knife but fled empty handed when the employee told him to leave. Suspect is 5’10”, 190lbs, black jacket with “family forever” & camo pants. If you recognize him, call #rcmpmb @ 204-687-1423 pic.twitter.com/ZnfGl3Fn9y — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 9, 2020

