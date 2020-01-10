Flin Flon RCMP looking for robbery suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a man who tried to rob a Flin Flon store at knife-point on Wednesday.
RCMP say the armed man entered the business around 9 p.m. and approached an employee who repeatedly told him to leave.
The man left empty-handed and no injuries are reported.
The man is described as 5’10” tall and 190 lbs. He was wearing camouflage pants, white and black shoes, and a black jacket with “family forever” written on the black.
Crime Wave – Police reach their breaking point
Anyone with information should call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS