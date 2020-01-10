Menu

Crime

Flin Flon RCMP looking for robbery suspect

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 12:21 pm
Updated January 10, 2020 12:22 pm
Flin Flon RCMP released photos of a suspect who tried to rob a local business Wednesday.
Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a man who tried to rob a Flin Flon store at knife-point on Wednesday.

RCMP say the armed man entered the business around 9 p.m. and approached an employee who repeatedly told him to leave.

The man left empty-handed and no injuries are reported.

READ MORE: Flin Flon cops investigating suspicious death

The man is described as 5’10” tall and 190 lbs. He was wearing camouflage pants, white and black shoes, and a black jacket with “family forever” written on the black.

Crime Wave – Police reach their breaking point
Crime Wave – Police reach their breaking point

Anyone with information should call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

