Dirty pools closed by Manitoba Health in 2019 for unsanitary conditions, other violations

The water may look inviting, but it may be an invitation you don’t want to accept.
Manitoba Health closed 32 pools and whirlpools in 2019, most of them for not being treated properly with chlorine.
Hotels were the number one targets, although campground pools and spas were also shut down.
Manitoba shut down city-run pools as well — the city of Winnipeg was dinged twice for wading pools in St. James, once for inadequate water quality and once for not having a working emergency telephone.
Here’s the full list from 2019:
Winnipeg
- YMCA (Vaughan St): Jan. 7-11 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool
- Canad Inns Garden City: Feb. 14-15 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool
- Eagle Ridge Pool: Feb. 25 to March 1 – Chlorine level in swimming pool not within proper range
- Hilton Garden Inn: April 4 to May 21 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool and whirlpool
- Hilton Suites Winnipeg Airport: April 10 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool and whirlpool
- Hilton Suites Winnipeg Airport: April 14 to April 26 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool
- Mainstay Suites: April 14 to May 13 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool
- Fairfield Inn & Suites: May 10-21 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool
- Marjorie Park: July 4 – Inadequate water quality, wading pool
- Kapyong Park: July 4 – Operate wading pool without accessible telephone
- East Shore Garden: July 22 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool
- Rivergate Estates: July 23-24 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool
- Granite House: Aug. 8-9 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool
- Days Inn: Sept. 19 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool, inadequate water recirculation
- Hampton by Hilton Airport: Sep. 30 to Oct. 9 – Operate pool without accessible telephone, failing to conduct tests
- Evergreen Towers: Nov. 24 to Dec. 4 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool
- Best Western Plus Pembina: Dec. 6-24 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool
- Le Chateau York: Dec. 20 to present – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool
Selkirk
- Canalta Hotel: April 17-23 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool
Oak Lake
- Aspen Grove Campground: July 3-5 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool; not conducting tests, failing to maintain pool records
Wasagaming
- The Lake House: July 10-11 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool
- Arrowhead Family Resort: July 10-11 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool
Brandon
- Landing Community Centre Pool: July 19-23 – Inadequate water quality and water recirculation, swimming pool; not conducting tests, failing to maintain pool records
- Landing Community Centre Pool: Aug. 6-8 – Inadequate water quality and water recirculation, swimming pool; not conducting tests, failing to maintain pool records
Swan River
- Westwood Inn: July 24 to Oct. 23 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool; not conducting tests, failing to maintain pool records, failing to ensure drains and recirculation facilities prevent trapping swimmers
- Westwood Inn: July 24 to Sep. 9 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool; not conducting tests, failing to maintain pool records, failing to ensure drains and recirculation facilities prevent trapping swimmers
Hecla
- Lakeview Hecla Resort: Nov. 13 – Inadequate water quality and water recirculation, swimming pool, gravel pool and whirlpool
- Lakeview Hecla Resort: Nov. 27 to Present – Inadequate water quality and water recirculation, gravel pool, unsanitary conditions
Winnipeg family frustrated over slow repairs to accessible change rooms at pool
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS