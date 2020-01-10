Dirty pools closed by Manitoba Health in 2019 for unsanitary conditions, other violations

Send this page to someone via email

The water may look inviting, but it may be an invitation you don’t want to accept.

Manitoba Health closed 32 pools and whirlpools in 2019, most of them for not being treated properly with chlorine.

Hotels were the number one targets, although campground pools and spas were also shut down.

Manitoba shut down city-run pools as well — the city of Winnipeg was dinged twice for wading pools in St. James, once for inadequate water quality and once for not having a working emergency telephone.

Here’s the full list from 2019:

Winnipeg

YMCA (Vaughan St): Jan. 7-11 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool

Jan. 7-11 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool Canad Inns Garden City: Feb. 14-15 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool

Feb. 14-15 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool Eagle Ridge Pool: Feb. 25 to March 1 – Chlorine level in swimming pool not within proper range

Feb. 25 to March 1 – Chlorine level in swimming pool not within proper range Hilton Garden Inn: April 4 to May 21 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool and whirlpool

April 4 to May 21 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool and whirlpool Hilton Suites Winnipeg Airport: April 10 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool and whirlpool

April 10 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool and whirlpool Hilton Suites Winnipeg Airport: April 14 to April 26 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool

April 14 to April 26 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool Mainstay Suites: April 14 to May 13 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool

April 14 to May 13 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool Fairfield Inn & Suites: May 10-21 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool

May 10-21 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool Marjorie Park: July 4 – Inadequate water quality, wading pool

July 4 – Inadequate water quality, wading pool Kapyong Park: July 4 – Operate wading pool without accessible telephone

July 4 – Operate wading pool without accessible telephone East Shore Garden: July 22 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool

July 22 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool Rivergate Estates: July 23-24 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool

July 23-24 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool Granite House: Aug. 8-9 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool

Aug. 8-9 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool Days Inn: Sept. 19 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool, inadequate water recirculation

Sept. 19 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool, inadequate water recirculation Hampton by Hilton Airport: Sep. 30 to Oct. 9 – Operate pool without accessible telephone, failing to conduct tests

Sep. 30 to Oct. 9 – Operate pool without accessible telephone, failing to conduct tests Evergreen Towers: Nov. 24 to Dec. 4 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool

Nov. 24 to Dec. 4 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool Best Western Plus Pembina: Dec. 6-24 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool

Dec. 6-24 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool Le Chateau York: Dec. 20 to present – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool

Selkirk

Canalta Hotel: April 17-23 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool

Oak Lake

Aspen Grove Campground: July 3-5 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool; not conducting tests, failing to maintain pool records

Wasagaming

The Lake House: July 10-11 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool

July 10-11 – Inadequate water quality, whirlpool Arrowhead Family Resort: July 10-11 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool

Brandon

Landing Community Centre Pool: July 19-23 – Inadequate water quality and water recirculation, swimming pool; not conducting tests, failing to maintain pool records

July 19-23 – Inadequate water quality and water recirculation, swimming pool; not conducting tests, failing to maintain pool records Landing Community Centre Pool: Aug. 6-8 – Inadequate water quality and water recirculation, swimming pool; not conducting tests, failing to maintain pool records

Swan River

Westwood Inn: July 24 to Oct. 23 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool; not conducting tests, failing to maintain pool records, failing to ensure drains and recirculation facilities prevent trapping swimmers

July 24 to Oct. 23 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool; not conducting tests, failing to maintain pool records, failing to ensure drains and recirculation facilities prevent trapping swimmers Westwood Inn: July 24 to Sep. 9 – Inadequate water quality, swimming pool; not conducting tests, failing to maintain pool records, failing to ensure drains and recirculation facilities prevent trapping swimmers

Hecla

Lakeview Hecla Resort: Nov. 13 – Inadequate water quality and water recirculation, swimming pool, gravel pool and whirlpool

Nov. 13 – Inadequate water quality and water recirculation, swimming pool, gravel pool and whirlpool Lakeview Hecla Resort: Nov. 27 to Present – Inadequate water quality and water recirculation, gravel pool, unsanitary conditions

