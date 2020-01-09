Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Thornhill rom-con artist loses bid to stay conviction over frequent strip-searches

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2020 11:39 am
Updated January 9, 2020 11:40 am
An interior of a courtroom at Old City Hall court in Toronto.
An interior of a courtroom at Old City Hall court in Toronto. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO – A judge in Toronto has affirmed the conviction of a romance con artist who defrauded a woman of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Shaun Rootenberg, of Thornhill, Ont., had argued for a stay of proceedings over how he was strip-searched in detention.

He said the frequent, degrading searches had breached his rights.

READ MORE: 2 men facing charges in alleged fraud involving purchase of Toronto bakery

Rootenberg also complained about prosecution behaviour over late disclosure of materials.

The judge, however, said his complaints didn’t warrant a stay and he will now be sentenced.

Rootenberg was convicted last May for fraud against Victoria Smith worth almost $600,000.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeTorontoThornhillShaun RootenbergToronto JudgeVictoria Smith
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.