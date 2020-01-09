Thornhill rom-con artist loses bid to stay conviction over frequent strip-searches

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

TORONTO – A judge in Toronto has affirmed the conviction of a romance con artist who defrauded a woman of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Shaun Rootenberg, of Thornhill, Ont., had argued for a stay of proceedings over how he was strip-searched in detention.

He said the frequent, degrading searches had breached his rights.

READ MORE: 2 men facing charges in alleged fraud involving purchase of Toronto bakery

Rootenberg also complained about prosecution behaviour over late disclosure of materials.

The judge, however, said his complaints didn’t warrant a stay and he will now be sentenced.

Rootenberg was convicted last May for fraud against Victoria Smith worth almost $600,000.

Story continues below advertisement