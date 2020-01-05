Menu

World

3 rockets fall in Baghdad, including 2 inside Green Zone: Iraqi military

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 5, 2020 4:09 pm
Updated January 5, 2020 4:22 pm
U.S.-Iran conflict: what's next?
WATCH: U.S.-Iran conflict: what's next?

Three Katyusha rockets fell in Baghdad on Sunday, including two inside the capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone housing government buildings and foreign missions, the Iraqi military said.

READ MORE: ‘Billion dollar question:’ How is Iran likely to respond to Soleimani’s killing?

Six people were wounded, police sources said.

Iran calls Trump 'terrorist in a suit' as Soleimani returns home
Iran calls Trump ‘terrorist in a suit’ as Soleimani returns home

The rockets come two days after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani as he was being driven to the airport in Baghdad. The airstrike was ordered by President Donald Trump without congressional authorization.

READ MORE: Iraqi lawmakers pass resolution to end foreign troop presence

Iran has since vowed to avenge Soleimani’s death, with its ambassador to the United Nations letting the Security Council know that Iran reserves the right to self-defence under international law.

Earlier on Sunday, in response to Soleimani’s killing, Iraq’s parliament supported a recommendation by the prime minister that all foreign troops be ordered out of the country.

Pompeo defends U.S. airstrike that killed Soleimani: 'We will reduce risk'
Pompeo defends U.S. airstrike that killed Soleimani: ‘We will reduce risk’

— With files by Global News staff

© 2020 Reuters
