3 rockets fall in Baghdad, including 2 inside Green Zone: Iraqi military

Three Katyusha rockets fell in Baghdad on Sunday, including two inside the capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone housing government buildings and foreign missions, the Iraqi military said.
Six people were wounded, police sources said.
The rockets come two days after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani as he was being driven to the airport in Baghdad. The airstrike was ordered by President Donald Trump without congressional authorization.
Iran has since vowed to avenge Soleimani’s death, with its ambassador to the United Nations letting the Security Council know that Iran reserves the right to self-defence under international law.
Earlier on Sunday, in response to Soleimani’s killing, Iraq’s parliament supported a recommendation by the prime minister that all foreign troops be ordered out of the country.
— With files by Global News staff
