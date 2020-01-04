Menu

Canada

One man dead after house fire in Melville, Sask.: officials

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 5:00 pm
On Saturday, at around 1:30 a.m., Melville RCMP responded to a report of a house fire on Sixth Avenue.
The Canadian Press

An adult male was found dead inside a Melville house that was engulfed in flames, say officials.

On Saturday, at around 1:30 a.m., Melville RCMP responded to a report of a house fire on Sixth Avenue.

READ MORE: Police called to Regina house fire, find man dead inside

When officers arrived on the scene, the house “was fully engulfed in flames” with the local fire response team attempting to extinguish the fire, said police.

When it was safe for emergency personnel to enter the home, a dead adult male was located inside.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has ordered a forensic autopsy.

READ MORE: 6 people displaced after house fire in Saint John: Canadian Red Cross

The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious.

Melville RCMP continue to investigate the cause alongside the Provincial Fire Scene Examiner and the coroners service.

