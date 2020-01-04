One man dead after house fire in Melville, Sask.: officials

Send this page to someone via email

An adult male was found dead inside a Melville house that was engulfed in flames, say officials.

On Saturday, at around 1:30 a.m., Melville RCMP responded to a report of a house fire on Sixth Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, the house “was fully engulfed in flames” with the local fire response team attempting to extinguish the fire, said police.

When it was safe for emergency personnel to enter the home, a dead adult male was located inside.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has ordered a forensic autopsy.

The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious.

Melville RCMP continue to investigate the cause alongside the Provincial Fire Scene Examiner and the coroners service.