Crime

Police seize drugs and cash, arrest 5 people in Niagara drug trafficking investigation

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted January 3, 2020 3:27 pm
Police seized thousands of dollars in drugs and cash, as well as weapons, in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in the Niagara region.
Niagara Regional Police Service

Niagara Regional Police have charged five people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in the Niagara region.

Police say the investigation began in November in the communities of St. Catharines, Thorold and Welland.

That led to search warrants being executed at residences in Thorold, Welland, and Stoney Creek on Jan. 2.

During those searches, investigators seized more than $34,000 in crystal meth, $29,000 in fentanyl, more than $20,000 in cocaine, and $2,500 in hydromorphone, as well as $39,000 in cash, five firearms, over 200 rounds of ammunition and brass knuckles.

A 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman from Thorold, as well as 36-year-old Welland man and a 36-year-old Welland woman, were arrested on numerous drug-related charges.

A 28-year-old man from Welland has also been charged in the case.

