Australia wildfires bring smoky skies, ‘caramelized’ glacier to New Zealand

Even though the country is more than 2,000 kilometres away, Australia’s massive wildfires have impacted New Zealand as well.

Satellite imagery taken on Jan. 2 shows the haze from Australia blowing eastward off the coast into the Tasman Sea, which separates Australia and New Zealand.

A satellite image shows bushfire smoke being blown away from Australia towards New Zealand on January 2, 2020. in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. NOAA via REUTERS

Heavy haze turned Akaroa Harbor near Christchurch, N.Z., a shade of yellow on Jan. 1, a photo shows.

A yellow light illuminates the sky as the sun sets over Akaroa Harbor as smoke from the Australian wildfires arrives on the east coast of the South Island, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Australia deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that destroyed homes and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline. (Eric Young via AP)

On the west coast of New Zealand’s South Island, Westland Tai Poutini National Park faced smoky skies and snow that appeared beige due to ash, social media photos obtained by Reuters show.

The so-called “caramelized” snow was observed near Franz Josef glacier on New Year’s Day.

“Carmelized” snow caused by dust from Australian bushfires is seen near Franz Josef glacier in the Westland Tai Poutini National Park, New Zealand, Jan, 1, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken Jan. 1, 2020. Social media/via REUTERS

On Friday morning, New Zealand’s Weather Watch said most of the smoke has flowed beyond the country, but more plumes are possible over the weekend.

#Smoke from the bushfires in #Australia is still just brushing northern NZ & the Chathams, otherwise the bulk of this current plume now out over the Pacific Ocean. More smoke possible next 48hrs over #NewZealand.

Lower risks next week (at this early stage). 11:25am Jan3 NZDT pic.twitter.com/IROZZ0agMR — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) January 2, 2020

While New Zealand is often affected by smoke from Australia’s wildfire season, this year was “almost unprecedented,” the outlet stated in an article on Wednesday.

“Smoke is so thick the skies have darkened significantly and people have lights on in the middle of the day.”

@WeatherWatchNZ Eerie light in Arrowtown this morning. This was taken 2 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/TNhpHFdMvv — Kirstin Mills (@kirstinmmills) December 31, 2019

Air quality for much of New Zealand is currently rated “good,” according to the World Air Quality Index.

So far this season, Australia’s bushfires have razed more than 4 million hectares (10 million acres) and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

Fires are burning around the country but the southeastern states of Victoria and New South Wales have been affected most dramatically.

— With files from Reuters